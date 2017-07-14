Here at Stylish, we love a multi-functioning makeup item. One of our faves: Laura Mercier's caviar eyeshadow sticks, which can be used as eyeliner, eyeshadow or can be smudged to create the perfect smoky eye.

Since matte makeup is all the rage at the moment, the cult-favorite sticks launched six brand new matte shades this month! Adding to the existing 18 shades, which include the popular shimmering copper and the award-winning tuxedo black, the six new additions include some soft, subtle tones which are sure to be instant favorites. The new colors are vanilla kiss (a neutral light beige), blossom (a sweet light pink), au naturel (a pinkish gray), cobblestone (a deep taupe), fog (a dusty gray) and caramel (a neutral medium beige).

Make your eyes matte-nificent. Featured: Caviar Stick Matte Collection A post shared by Laura Mercier Cosmetics (@lauramercier) on Jun 27, 2017 at 2:24pm PDT

The highly-popular sticks are the perfect item for your summer beauty bag. They're water-resistant and last a full 12 hours — so they'll definitely withstand a long, scorching day at the beach. Another plus: The three-in-one sticks are much easier to tote than a liner, eyeshadow palette and eyeshadow brush. Also, the coverage is buildable, so apply one swipe for some subtle color or multiple strokes for a more intense look.

The new caviar sticks, which retail for $29 apiece, are now available at Laura Mercier stores nationwide and lauramercier.com.

One celebrity who is sure to be spotted wearing the new shades: Suki Waterhouse, the new face of the Laura Mercier brand. Last month, she attended the Los Angeles premiere of Bad Batch and wore the brand's new Flawless Fusion Ultra-Longwear Foundation.

