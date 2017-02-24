Lauren Conrad gives Us the ultimate Instagram goals. The 31-year-old designer's social-media feed is a perfectly cohesive blush-tinted mood board with snaps of food, fashion and her adorable fur babies, rescue pups Chloe and Fitz. And now that the Hills alum is expecting her first child with her fiancé, lawyer William Tell, her Instagram is sure to be decked out with the most dreamy maternity style and sweet nursery decor ideas.



Conrad recently chatted with PopSugar about her tips for a perfectly styled Instagram feed — and her guidelines are much simpler to follow than expected. Her No. 1 piece of advice? Good lighting!



"I think as far as taking photos that have a softer appearance, it's really important to have good lighting, honestly," the LC Lauren Conrad for Kohl's designer revealed. "Almost my entire feed is taken during the day in natural light." While many of Conrad's shots are taken outdoors, indoor shots are snapped during the daytime and often near a window with the sunlight streaming in.

Another piece of sage social-media wisdom the Laguna Beach, California, native has to offer: Don't over-share! "I take photos all day long," she explains, "but I only post once or twice a week because I do like consistency throughout a feed." In other words, resist the urge to upload each and every pretty snap as it's taken! Wait, and carefully select a few shots per week that fit in seamlessly with the rest of your feed. Adds Conrad, "I think it's about not sharing everything."

Conrad isn't just an Instagram guru. The Celebrate author recently showed Us Weekly how to throw a gorgeous garden-inspired birthday tea party, complete with lavender and moss accents. As Us' guest entertaining editor, Conrad has also shared inspiration for throwing an elegant alfresco wine-tasting soiree and Fourth of July barbecue.

