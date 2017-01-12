Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images

Melania Trump has yet to move into the White House, but according to her makeup artist, Nicole Bryl, one bit of interior design planning is definite: She'll have her own glam room.



"There will absolutely be a room designated for hair, makeup and wardrobe," Bryl, who has worked with Trump for more than a decade and helped "soften" her look during her husband Donald Trump's presidential campaign, tells Stylish. "Melania wants a room with the most perfect lighting scenario, which will make our jobs as a creative team that much more efficient, since great lighting can make or break any look."



Still, even with the best lighting, Bryl, who founded the Nicole Bryl Skincare Line (currently being re-branded through lg2), tells Stylish that each makeup session takes "about one hour and 15 minutes of uninterrupted focus. If you want the look to be flawless and have it last [throughout the day], you do have to take a little extra time to make that happen."

Courtesy Nicole Bryl/Instagram

Even on Inauguration Day, which you'd imagine might be a little more high pressure (to say the least), Bryl expects business as usual. "There will be a meeting with the entire creative team to discuss the look for each given event for that day, as there will be several," says the makeup artist, who also works with a number of socialites, including Ariana Rockefeller. "Melania will absolutely let us know what she envisions for herself, since she always has such a strong and secure idea of how she likes things. It makes it that much easier for the rest of us to team together and execute her vision."



Bryl adds, "I look forward to seeing what she has decided to wear. It's always a treat to be a part of her impeccable beauty creation."

Be a trendsetter! Sign up now for the Stylish by Us Weekly newsletters to get celeb fashion, beauty tips and more delivered directly to your inbox.



