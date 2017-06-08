He’s an outfit repeater and proud of it! Michelle Obama revealed that former president Barack Obama really didn’t spend much time picking out his formal wear.



The former first lady, 53, revealed during her talk at Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference on Tuesday, June 6, that her husband wore the same exact tuxedo during his two presidential terms. “That’s the unfair thing,” she said. “No matter what we do, he puts on that same tux.”



The Harvard Law grad also pointed out the double standard with men and women’s fashion. “Now, people take pictures of the shoes I wear, the bracelets, the necklace,” she said. “They didn’t comment [on] that for eight years, he wore that same tux, same shoes."

The fashion icon added that Barack liked his go-to outfit. “He was proud of it too,” she continued. "He was like, ‘Mm! I’m ready. I’m ready in 10 minutes. Mmm — how long did it take you?’”

Michelle also opened up about that viral moment at the 2015 State Dinner when she adjusted Barack’s bow tie. (She dazzled in a custom off-the-shoulder Vera Wang gown that night.) “When the president from the visiting country and their spouse is coming, we greet them at the North Portico,” she said. "So we’re standing there, waiting for the cars to roll in, and I was bored, so I sort of thought, ‘Let me make sure my husband looks good.’"

