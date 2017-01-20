She won't need that coat in Palm Springs! Making her final appearance as first lady, Michelle Obama bundled up in burgundy for the inauguration of Donald Trump as the 45th president of the United States on Friday, January 20, in Washington, D.C. Watch her in action in the video above.



The Let Girls Learn leader and modern style icon, 53, stunned on the steps of the Capitol building — and later, stepping onto the helicopter — wearing a textured oxblood coat with a statement collar. She finished the ensemble with stud earrings, black boots and a sleek updo.



JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty

Underneath the coat, FLOTUS wore a matching short-sleeved dress with an A-line silhouette, which was revealed earlier in the day while she and her husband, Barack Obama, waited for Donald and Melania Trump for tea at the White House ahead of the inauguration.



Getty Images

Leading up to the inauguration, Obama shared her final days in the White House — which included her birthday on January 17 — via social media. She posted a video of "one last walk through the People's House" with the family dogs, Bo and Sunny. She also uploaded a photo of her and her husband with their arms around each other while standing on the White House balcony.



Rob Carr/Getty

She captioned that last shot, "Being your First Lady has been the honor of a lifetime. From the bottom of my heart, thank you. -mo"



