Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP

Farewell, FLOTUS! Michelle Obama gave her final White House speech on Friday, January 6, clad, as always, in a knockout dress.

The first lady, 52, donned a rust-red crepe dress by Narciso Rodriguez, complete with long sleeves and a small keyhole cutout at the bodice. She teamed the stunner with drop statement earrings.

Rodriguez has long been one of the Let Girls Learn leader's favorite designers, and naturally, upon seeing Obama hit the podium in his dress, he returned the love. "So much admiration for our First Lady, @MichelleObama," the designer wrote via Instagram that same day. "It has been my greatest honor to dress her over these past 8 years."



Obama — whose husband, President Barack Obama, is set to make his Farewell Address on January 10 — offered her heartfelt words at an event honoring the 2017 School Counselor of the Year. "This country belongs to you, to all of you, from every background and walk of life," she said. "If you or your parents are immigrants, know that you are part of a proud American tradition, the infusion of new cultures, talents and ideas. If your family doesn’t have much money, I want you to remember that in this country, plenty of folks — including me and my husband — we started out with very little. With a lot of hard work and a good education, anything is possible — even becoming president."



CHRIS KLEPONIS/AFP/Getty

The mom of two also encouraged young people to seek higher education, one of her major causes as first lady. "I want our young people to know that they matter, that they belong," she said. "So don't be afraid. You hear me, young people? Don’t be afraid. Be focused. Be determined. Be hopeful. Be empowered. Empower yourself with a good education. Then get out there and use that education to build a country worthy of your boundless promise. Lead by example with hope, never fear."

Obama finished with, "Being your first lady has been the greatest honor of my life, and I hope that I’ve made you proud,” and was given a standing ovation.

