Pilar Zamata

Get in line! Beauty superstar Michelle Phan knows that not all eyeliners are created equal. That's why she's launched the ultimate eyeliner trio, the Em Cosmetics Illustrative Eyeliner Collection. On the heels of her triumphant return to YouTube after a 10-month hiatus during which she took time to travel and focus on herself after her fame left her feeling detached, this set which includes a Matte Gel Pencil, a Brush Tip Liner, and a Felt Tip Liner, is more proof that the makeup maven is truly back. What you can expect from all three pencils in the set? Long-wear, bold color payoff and limitless possibilities. Together, think of them as your eyeliner wardrobe. Phan tells Us, “It's like your shoe collection[: You'll have sneakers, flats, heels, stilettos, boots, etc. I see eyeliner the same way!”

Here, the lowdown on each one:

Matte Gel Pencil

Think of this as your everyday pencil. “I was looking to create the most creamy, carbon black Holy Grail eyeliner that applies with the ease and comfort of a gel (even on the upper and lower waterline) and dries down matte,” says Phan. For precise looks, use short,light strokes. For a smoky style? Turn it sideways and smudge immediately — it sets in seconds!

$15, emcosmetics.com

Brush Tip Liner

This sleek pen is perfect for creating cat eyes. How she says to use it: “Shake the pen first to allow the ink to flow through the tank system, then, like an art pen, create feathery strokes until you build your perfect line. I recommend drawing a few small strokes on the back of your hand first.”

$15, emcosmetics.com

Felt Tip Liner

For more graphic, intense looks, Phan suggests reaching for this one. “The brush is tapered and created in a way that provides precision and control,” she says. In contrast to other liners, she explains, “the Felt Tip is stiffer, the lines are sharper, and the color payoff is oftentimes darker.” Her ultimate trick? “I run it along the upper lash line to fill in the spaces of my lashes. This gives my eyes the illusion of a thicker, fuller lash line without mascara!”

$15, emcosmetics.com



