"The real difference isn't my skin," Harlow, who was diagnosed with the skin condition vitiligo at age 4, captioned the snap. "It's the fact that I don't find my beauty in the opinions of others. I'm beautiful because I know it. Celebrate Your unique beauty today (& everyday)!"

"The real difference isn't my skin," Harlow, who was diagnosed with the skin pigment condition vitiligo at age 4, captioned the snap. In the shot, the Toronto, Canada, native gave the camera a full view of her backside, while wearing nothing but a brown thong. She added, "It's the fact that I don't find my beauty in the opinions of others. I'm beautiful because I know it. Celebrate Your unique beauty today (& everyday)!"

A few days earlier, she shared another sexy photo accompanied by a message about celebrating uniqueness from the late great Coco Chanel. "'In order to be irreplaceable one must always be different..' - Coco Chanel," the America's Next Top Model alum posted on Friday, August 11.

David M Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Petra Stunt Foundation

But Harlow (born: Chantelle Brown-Young), though proud of what makes her unique, doesn't want that to be what defines her. "I'm very sick of talking about my skin," she told Elle Canada in December 2016. "I am literally just a human. I have the same brain as you; there's a skeleton under my skin just like yours. It's not that serious."



She also discussed how she feels about being called a role model: "I feel like I am an inspiration. That's the word I prefer. I don't believe that I have to be a role model, someone to be emulated. My mom inspires me, and I take great things from her, but there are things from my mom that I would never do. So I don't have my mother as a role model, but I do have her as a huge inspiration."



