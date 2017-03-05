Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images; Scott Gries

That's one way to make a statement! Nicki Minaj arrived at the Haider Ackermann show at Paris Fashion Week on Saturday, February 4, in low-cut top that exposed her left breast.

Channeling her rap rival Lil' Kim's iconic 1999 MTV Video Music Awards purple ensemble, the "Black Barbies" rapper, 34, showed up at the fashion show in a plunging black Mugler shirt, which featured one sleeve and an oversize shoulder pad. The left side of the top was essentially nonexistent, baring the star's entire breast, which she accessorized with a diamond-shaped Agent Provocateur nipple pasty.

Minaj completed the daring look with leather Givenchy shorts, lace-up Alexandre Vauthier heels and futuristic purple Veronique Leroy sunglasses.

Fans immediately compared the Trinidad native's outfit with the risqué mermaid-esque Misa Hylton-Brim pantsuit and shell pasty that Kim wore to the VMAs nearly two decades ago. Kim, who has feuded on and off with Minaj for years, recently told Billboard that people still ask her to wear the purple outfit again. "That's bulls--t. They don't want to see me in that outfit," she joked.

Minaj flaunted her racy ensemble on social media on Saturday, sharing pictures of herself standing in front of the Eiffel Tower and sitting in the audience during the fashion show. In one video, a fan told her, "You are so beautiful. If I would be like you I would walk naked." Minaj tried to stifle her laughter in the clip, later explaining on Twitter, "5 seconds b4 this, she had said the exact same thing. But I guess her camera didn't record it. I was on the floor in my head."

Last week, Minaj was involved in a much-publicized feud with Remy Ma, who released a scathing diss track titled "ShETHER" against her rap nemesis. Ma, 36, addressed the beef on The Wendy Williams Show on Friday, February 3, telling the talk show host, "She started it. ... She's been doing this to a lot of females, from Lil' Kim to Mariah [Carey] to Taylor [Swift] to [Miley Cyrus] and nobody says anything."



