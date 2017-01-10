John Phillips/Getty Images

Gasp! Nina Dobrev, owner of one of the most enviable heads of long hair in Hollywood, has gone and chopped her signature style into a shoulder-skimming bob.



The Vampire Diaries alum, who's modeled long hair since her DeGrassi days, unveiled the cut at the London premiere of xXx: Return of Xander Cage on Tuesday, January 10, the day after her 28th birthday. "Short hair. Don't care🙅😉 ," Dobrev captioned a close-up of the look on Instagram. "New year. New Do(brev). New me 💇@xxxmovie #London Hair by RiRiCapri... aka @riawnacapri."



And Capri — who's not only Dobrev's longtime stylist, but also her BFF Julianne Hough's — dished all the details to Stylish. "Nina has been itching to cut her hair off for years, even before the big trend started," Capri shares. "2017, new year, her birthday is January 9, so we did a birthday chop! And debuted it at the XXX London premiere! [Even] the dress was chosen based on a new short fun do."



The stylist, who also works with Vanessa Hudgens and the Hadid sisters, adds, "Short hair gives a great strong focus to the face, neck and shoulders, something Nina hasn't ever had. Her hair is now fun and sexy with a feminine edge."



As for what makes Dobrev's cut slightly unique, Capri tells Stylish, "It's an asymmetrical, textured and choppy yet blunt bob. This is the year things are getting bolder and thicker. 2016 was light, wispy and airy. This year think more structure — blunt but textured."



Dobrev wore the 'do in loose waves for the premiere. She stunned on the red carpet in that strategically chosen, mint-green Zac Posen dress, teamed with a gold Jimmy Choo clutch and matching peep-toe pumps by Christian Louboutin.



Just 48 hours earlier, Dobrev walked the red carpet at the 2017 Golden Globes' Warner Bros. and InStyle afterparty modeling her long hair in Old Hollywood-style curls, the perfect complement to her old-school ruby dress (also by Zac Posen).



