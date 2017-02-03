Nordstrom just announced that come fall 2017, the Seattle-based chain will no longer carry Ivanka Trump's namesake clothing label.

"We've said all along we make buying decisions based on performance," the company told The Hollywood Reporter in statement on Friday, February 2. "We’ve got thousands of brands — more than 2,000 offered on the site alone. Reviewing their merit and making edits is part of the regular rhythm of our business. Each year we cut about 10 percent and refresh our assortment with about the same amount. In this case, based on the brand’s performance we’ve decided not to buy it for this season."



At the moment, it's unclear whether the #GrabYourWallet movement, which continues to encourage shoppers to boycott all Trump-branded products, influenced the decision in any way.



In any case, Trump, 35, has left the label she founded, as she's moved to Washington, D.C., to be closer to her newly sworn-in father, President Donald Trump. Ivanka commemorated her last day at Ivanka Trump HQ with an Instagram snap shared on January 18, two days before the inauguration. "My last day in the new @ivankatrumphq space," she wrote. "I'm a little jealous I won't be here to enjoy the beautiful new office with my talented team. 😘 #IvankaTrumpHQ #TeamIvanka."



Her NYC-based team responded by sharing a group shot via the headquarters' Instagram page. "We sent @ivankatrump off to D.C. this week!" the caption read. "The office will not be the same without her, but we'll be cheering her on from the sidelines."



