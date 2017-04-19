Courtesy Felicia Lasala

Olivia Culpo gives Us all the style goals, all the time. Whether the model, 24, is rocking an all-white ensemble at the airport, strutting the red carpet in fringe, or even just hailing a cab in the fiercest cape we've ever seen, she always looks polished from head to toe. So when we learned that Culpo partnered with mega shoe retailer DSW to be the brand's first-ever Style Ambassador, we knew we had to pick her brain on all the latest trends and how to wear them. The 2012 Miss Universe tells Us more about the spring shoe trends she's most excited for, who her style icons are and the one type of shoe every woman needs in her closet.

Us: How would you describe your style in general?

Olivia Culpo: My style is definitely classic with elements of current trends. I like to think that what I'm wearing now, somebody could also wear in 20 years.

Us: Who are your style icons?

OC: I really like Victoria Beckham and how she has progressed to where she is right now. I've also always been a big fan of Olivia Palermo. Audrey Hepburn was the ultimate style icon in my mind way back when, and Blake Lively, too. I love what she wears all the time because she's the perfect balance between classic and also making a statement.

Us: Let's talk shoes! Heels or sneakers?

OC: I'm happier in heels, which is so weird! My grandmother is 84 and she still teaches ballet, so I think that I may have really high arches naturally or something. I'm comfortable in heels. I feel confident and I love the way they can elevate an entire outfit.

Us: What's your everyday go-to?

OC: That is an easy answer: the minimalist sandal. Just like the one strap sandal. It will never go out of style. If I was to tell somebody they needed to have one shoe in their closet, that would be the one shoe they could wear all the time.

Us: What's your current trend obsession?

OC: I'm most excited to wear slides. I like a minimalist black sandal or Adidas slides. For traveling, you can't find anything more comfortable than a sweatsuit with slides.

Us: Any tips for dressing up a sneaker?

OC: The sneaker is the perfect city, cool girl look. You could still look extremely put together, like you're not trying too hard, but you still look amazing. My ideal outfit with sneakers would be leather cigarette pants with a tucked in vintage white T-shirt, hoop earrings, a leather jacket and maybe a choker. You look like a million bucks and you look like you didn’t try too hard.

Us: What's the perfect festival shoe?

OC: A funky sandal. You can build an outfit around it to let the shoe really do all the talking. I'd always pair it with a black, loose-fitting dress, very boho feeling, or a pair of denim cutoffs with a black shirt tucked in.

