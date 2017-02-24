Emma Stone may be nominated for an Oscar for her 2016 performance in La La Land, but her red carpet style is just as noteworthy. The 28-year-old actress, who first became a household name after her role in the 2007 comedy Superbad, has rocked a variety of hair colors (from her signature red to blonde to brown) and bold and fashion-forward looks at awards show red carpets throughout the years. She's made such an impression that her flawless elegance is the inspiration for a wedding gown by bridal designer Floravere.

The luxury bridal brand used Stone as their muse for their E. Stone dress, which launched Thursday, February 23. Priced at $3,490, the delicately beaded thin-strap maxi gown has a dramatic, open and low-cut back. For a vintage-inspired look, lacy long or short flutter sleeves can be added to the gown. The elegant piece is made by hand in New York. The best part? Floravere is the first luxury bridal brand to deliver wedding dresses to your door, so you can try on the dress at home before committing to it!

Stone isn't the only red carpet icon to inspire a Floravere design. The brand also has a mikado silk maxi, priced at $3,050, inspired by Kerry Washington. The dress has a corset-like top with a buttoned back with a giant show-stopping detachable bow.



The brand also offers a simpler, more classic look, which was dreamt up with another 2017 Oscar nominee, Michelle Williams, in mind. The M. Williams is a lace and chiffon stunner with a draped neckline, plunge back, nipped waist and delicate capped sleeves. The gown, which costs $2,790, can be customized with or without a train.

