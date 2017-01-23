Victor Boyko/Getty

Paris squared! Fresh from her first professional photo shoot in front of the Eiffel Tower, Paris Jackson is still taking in all of the stylish sights in the City of Light.

The daughter of the late Michael Jackson, 18, hit the Givenchy Fall/Winter 2017 men’s show at the BNF Richelieu on Friday, January 20, where Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Joan Smalls, Liya Kebede and other top models walked. Jackson sat alongside CR Fashion Book editor Carine Roitfeld and France’s former first lady (and former model) Carla Bruni. For the festivities, she kept it casual in a black sweater emblazoned with “I Feel Love,” black pants, combat boots, a box-shaped handbag and sunglasses atop her head.

she's fuego A photo posted by Paris-Michael K. Jackson (@parisjackson) on Jan 21, 2017 at 10:27am PST

And on Saturday, January 21, she posed it up alongside Hadid, who dared to bare in a black mesh net shirt with no bra, partially covered by an oversize bomber. “she’s fuego,” Jackson captioned. Socializing with the Chrome Hearts clothing designer, 20, wasn’t her only celebrity run-in that day. She sat front row next to A$AP Rocky, exchanged pleasantries with Boy George (an ‘80s pop contemporary of her late father) and smiled for a backstage group photo that included Lewis Hamilton.

Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty

Jackson, whose siblings are Blanket, 14, and Prince, 19, seems intent on making a mark within the industry. The Daily Mail reported that self-proclaimed model and actress posed it up for Chanel on January 18. Fans couldn’t help but notice that the youth looked just like her dad’s friend Madonna with her swept-back blonde hair, dancing earrings and vivid red lip.

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty

“J'aime les français, ils sont très amusants pour passer du temps avec,” she captioned an Instagram photo from the shoot on January 18. In English, that translates to “I love the French, they are so fun to spend time with.”



Get celeb fashion, beauty tips, and more delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up for the Stylish by Us Weekly newsletter now!



