Girl Power! Paris Jackson never passes an opportunity to stand up for what she believes in — and she always has a unique way of doing so.

Michael Jackson’s daughter’s latest move is in support of Planned Parenthood. The 19-year-old wore a pair of delicate female symbol studs on April 1 at the GLAAD Awards and April 2 at an event for Daily Front Row. The earrings may look simple, but they pack a mean punch — the Alison Lou–designed studs benefit Planned Parenthood, with 30 percent of proceeds going to the reproductive health care organization. As they retail for $195, that’s a nearly $60 donation with every purchase.

Alison Chemla, the designer of the collection — which also includes hoop earrings and a necklace — opened up to Us Weekly about the line.



"Women are the future and the rights of women, in 2017, should no longer be a question,” Chemla says. “I stand by Planned Parenthood as they stand to lose federal funding. I think it's more important than ever to help them continue to do hard work for the health of women everywhere, and if the government won't support it, everyone else should."

Jackson joins a group of passionate celebrities supporting Planned Parenthood on the red carpet. Both Emma Stone and Dakota Johnson silently showed that they stand with the organization at the 89th Academy Awards by wearing a pin to the awards show. Stone, 28, wore the pin on her Givenchy Haute Couture gown and Johnson, 27, added hers to her Gucci clutch.

This is not the first time Jackson has let her clothes do the talking. On March 24 she wore a Jeremy Scott shirt reminding people to call their representatives to let their voice be heard. And at the Grammys she threw her support behind the protests of the North Dakota Access Pipeline, saying, “We could do with this much support at pipeline protests,” before introducing The Weeknd and Daft Punk.

