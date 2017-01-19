Slay, ladies! The stars stepped out en masse for the 2017 People's Choice Awards on Wednesday, January 18, in Los Angeles, and they brought their fashion A-game to boot. Scroll to see Stylish's picks for the five best-dressed stars of the night, starting with Blake Lively …

Blake Lively



Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

The Age of Adaline actress, who won Favorite Dramatic Movie Actress, flaunted her slim postbaby body in an Elie Saab two-piece with beaded fringe galore. She accessorized the ensemble with Lorraine Schwartz diamonds, a Roger Vivier clutch and studded Christian Louboutin pumps.

Jennifer Lopez

Steve Granitz/WireImage

The Shades of Blue actress (and Drake's new love), who took home the award for Favorite TV Crime Drama Actress, stunned in a Reem Acra gown with an embellished illusion bodice. Brian Atwood shoes and H. Stern baubles completed the ensemble.

Priyanka Chopra



Steve Granitz/Wireimage

The Favorite Dramatic TV Actress winner took a flirty spin down the red carpet in a peach Sally LaPointe two-piece with fringed details, teamed with Schutz sandals and Nirav Modi jewelry.

Jamie Chung

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

The Once Upon a Time actress glowed in a butter-yellow Martha Medeiros lace dress. She contrasted the look with a teal Edie Parker clutch, and added jewelry by Csarite and Jennifer Meyer Jewelry.

Peyton List

Steve Granitz/WireImage

The Disney Channel darling served playfulness in a blush cocktail dress with floral appliqués by Yanina Couture. She finished the look with Meira T and Beth Miller jewelry and Sophia Webster heels.



