Slay, ladies! The stars stepped out en masse for the 2017 People's Choice Awards on Wednesday, January 18, in Los Angeles, and they brought their fashion A-game to boot. Scroll to see Stylish's picks for the five best-dressed stars of the night, starting with Blake Lively …
Blake Lively
The Age of Adaline actress, who won Favorite Dramatic Movie Actress, flaunted her slim postbaby body in an Elie Saab two-piece with beaded fringe galore. She accessorized the ensemble with Lorraine Schwartz diamonds, a Roger Vivier clutch and studded Christian Louboutin pumps.
Jennifer Lopez
The Shades of Blue actress (and Drake's new love), who took home the award for Favorite TV Crime Drama Actress, stunned in a Reem Acra gown with an embellished illusion bodice. Brian Atwood shoes and H. Stern baubles completed the ensemble.
Priyanka Chopra
The Favorite Dramatic TV Actress winner took a flirty spin down the red carpet in a peach Sally LaPointe two-piece with fringed details, teamed with Schutz sandals and Nirav Modi jewelry.
Jamie Chung
The Once Upon a Time actress glowed in a butter-yellow Martha Medeiros lace dress. She contrasted the look with a teal Edie Parker clutch, and added jewelry by Csarite and Jennifer Meyer Jewelry.
Peyton List
The Disney Channel darling served playfulness in a blush cocktail dress with floral appliqués by Yanina Couture. She finished the look with Meira T and Beth Miller jewelry and Sophia Webster heels.
