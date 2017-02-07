Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images

Planned Parenthood and the Council of Fashion Designers of America are teaming up to take a stylish stance, just in time for New York Fashion Week. CFDA and PP came together to create bright pink pins that read "Fashion Stands With Planned Parenthood" — accessories that’ll be worn by more than 40 designers and brands including Diane von Furstenberg, Carolina Herrera, Tory Burch, Zac Posen and more. These luminaries will wear their pins during the fashion-filled week, which kicks off on Thursday, February 9.



“We are truly thrilled by the Council of Fashion Designers of America’s show of support for Planned Parenthood at New York Fashion Week,” Cecile Richards, president of the Planned Parenthood Federation of America, told Cfda.com in a February 6 post. “Planned Parenthood has stood defiantly in the face of opposition for a century, and we’re not backing down now. The American people overwhelmingly support our organization and strongly oppose ‘defunding’ care at our health centers. Planned Parenthood’s millions of supporters, including the CFDA, are mobilizing to protect access to reproductive health and rights for everyone, including the 2.5 million patients we serve, and we will continue to fight to ensure that all people can get the care they need.”

The hot-pink badge with white font was designed by the Creative Group, Condé Nast, and distributed to a hoard of PR, modeling and creative agencies, according to the CFDA. Board member Tracy Reese even lended a hand, persuading her peers to not only wear the pins during their final walks but also place them on their models and hand them out to front-row A-listers too.

“We know that so many people stand with Planned Parenthood — including designers and entertainers — because they and their loved ones have relied on Planned Parenthood for health care, including life-saving care like cancer screenings, birth control, STI testing and treatment, and sex education,” Reese told the CFDA. “Planned Parenthood is often the only option for this type of care in underserved communities. By creating a visually engaging and fashionable pin, we hope to create an organic social media movement promoting awareness and education.”

