Although every month should be taken on with style, there’s just something special about September. New York Fashion Week brings celebrities and spectators to the Big Apple, where designers proudly present their collections to the world. We got a chance to cozy up with the commanders of the front row, including Victoria Justice and Camila Alves.

We also were able to get exclusive looks at major celebrity fashion lines, like Eva Longoria’s collection with the Limited, Lauren Conrad’s second runway collection for Kohl’s and Zendaya’s inaugural line, Daya by Zendaya. “Fashion’s about wearing what you want, wearing what you feel comfortable,” she told Stylish. “Confidence is like the number-one seller. If you are confident, you’ve sold me.”

Keep watching Red Carpet Daily for more of our top moments, including a shirtless post–fashion-show hug from Tyson Beckford (😍!).

(Wardrobe: Lovers + Friends top and skirt at Revolve)

