So much prettiness! As in previous years, 2016 boasted both highs and lows on the red carpet, but Stylish happens to think there was plenty to drool over — and we rounded up the best of the best here. See our favorite red carpet moments of 2016 in Red Carpet Daily, presented by DirecTV!



Among the best of the best? Jennifer Lopez, who glowed in a marigold Giambattista Valli dress, complete with a high slit and a caped accent, at the Golden Globes.



Steve Granitz/WireImage

Blake Lively had a true Cinderella moment at Cannes in a sky-blue Vivienne Westwood dress with an embellished bodice and a ruffled skirt. Oh, and, you know, $5 million worth of Lorraine Schwartz diamonds. Casual!



Gisela Schober/Getty Images

And who could forget Priyanka Chopra at the Emmys, where she modeled a scarlet, asymmetrical gown by Jason Wu. As her nonstop twirling proved, she couldn't get enough of the look, either!



Steve Granitz/WireImage

For more of the best looks of 2016, as seen on Lupita Nyong'o, Beyoncé, Lady Gaga and more, watch the video above! And join Us right back here in the New Year for more fashion news from Stylish's Red Carpet Daily.

(Wardrobe: Hemant & Nandita)

