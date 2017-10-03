Fresh cut! The newest Real Housewives of Orange County castmember Peggy Sulahian showed off a daring new look during her appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Monday, October 2.



The 44-year-old Armenian beauty traded in her long dark locks for an edgy, shoulder-length razor cut do right before her live TV appearance. “I took 12 inches off #RHOC #peggysulahian moments before she went on #wwhl tonight,” hairstylist Julius Michael announced on Instagram, along with a photo of her dramatic transformation.



“I feel free and liberated,” the Bravo reality personality told the hairstylist right after he cut off a foot of hair.

Her new look was inspired by her two young daughters, Giovanna and Gianelle, as well as a costar. “Peggy didn’t want her teenage daughters to think ‘long hair’ is the only way one can be beautiful so she joined fellow cast member @tamrajudge and went for a #chopchop,” the Julius Michael Salon owner explained on his Instagram. Julius Michael is the same mane man who chopped fellow castmate Tamra Barney’s long blonde locks into a bob two weeks ago. Seems like short hair is trending in the OC!

To style the look, Michael first used a Babyliss blowdryer and Olivia Garden ceramic brush to dry the RHOC star’s freshly cropped hair, and finished her look with Pura Wet Look Gel from Want Look and L’Oreal Wet Look Spray.

Peggy and Tamra aren’t the only ones jumping on the bob bandwagon. Khloe Kardashian debuted a blunt-cut bob haircut back in August done by celeb hairstylist Jen Atkin.



