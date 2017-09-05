Sarah Hyland and her BFF Katie Welch are two peas in a pod. The Modern Family actress' friendship with the singer is well-documented on Instagram, and the duo just made the ultimate commitment to each other: they got matching tattoos!

Hyland, 26, shared a pic of herself and Welch over Labor Day Weekend showing off some fresh dinosaur ink — on their booties!

"We believe in dinosaurs 🐉💜 #dinobootybabies" Hyland captioned the Sunday, September 3, shot in which she's wearing a stringy red bikini.

"When you and your bestie got that T-Rex Booty Tat 🐉💜 #dinobootybabies #ifyougotitflauntit," Welch wrote alongside the same photo on her Instagram.

But is the new ink real — or did the pair get temporary tattoos? Though Hyland has yet to directly confirm or deny, when one user commented that the tats were temporary, she replied: "who said they were temporary?" Seems to Us like that means it's a permanent stamp!

It hasn't been the easiest summer for the actress, which she addressed in a second Instagram post the same day. "Goodbye summer! You've sucked," she captioned a Sunday, September 3, shot of herself in a one-piece bathing suit.

Us Weekly confirmed in August that Hyland and her boyfriend, Shadowhunters actor Dominic Sherwood, split after two years of dating. In May, she revealed she had lost weight due to being on bed rest.



