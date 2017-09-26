Courtesy HBO

If you always wanted to go shoe shopping with Sarah Jessica Parker (and who doesn’t?), you’re out of luck. The Sex & the City star launched a shopping excursion with Airbnb on Monday, September 25, and it already sold out in just two hours.



The $400 price tag for the “Sole in the City with SJP” experience scores you a chance to have the shoe designer help you handpick a pair of shoes from her SJP Collection at Bloomingdale’s, a post-shopping snack of fro yo and a ticket to the New York City Ballet show, along with facetime with SJP herself.



A post shared by SJP (@sarahjessicaparker) on Sep 14, 2017 at 11:44am PDT

“What better way to meet than at Bloomingdale’s 59th Street, an iconic NYC landmark, for what I hope is an unforgettable shoe-shopping experience,” Parker, 52, explains on the Airbnb site. “I’ll help you find the perfect pair of shoes from the SJP Collection to complete your look. As we peruse the shoe department, I’ll tell you about the line and how the city that never sleeps helped inspire it. Next we’ll head to Forty Carrots for what some may say is the best frozen yogurt in NYC and we’ll chat about my city and why I’ve called it home for so many years. After that, I’ll send you off in your new SJP shoes to a special evening at the exquisite and incomparable New York City Ballet. You’ll have some of the best seats in the house, plus some VIP surprises. It’ll be a night you won’t soon forget.”



Considering a pair of her shoes retail for between $295-$545 alone, this is actually a great deal! The bad news is there were only four spots available and they’re already booked. The good news that all proceeds from the experience go to help fund the New York City Ballet.

Going shoe shopping with a celebrity while giving back to the arts is something Stylish can totally get behind. Fingers crossed SJP does more of these in the future!

