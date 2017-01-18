



She can’t let it go! Sarah Paulson has already won an Emmy and a Golden Globe Award for her role as prosecutor Marcia Clark in The People v. O.J. Simpson, but she can't carry those around all day. Instead, the actress, 42, totes this daily reminder: her character’s brown, curly cropped wig.



“I travel with it, I take it with me to hotel rooms before I get ready for these events,” she joked on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’s Tuesday, January 17, episode. “It’s just a way of communing with the thing that had been so great, which was wearing this thing on my head … I like to carry it around. It’s really nice to see it.”

In fact, the Blue Jay star brought it along to Colbert's show and was gracious enough to let the late-night host try the hairpiece on. “I feel empowered,” he mused, quoting one of her lines from the show. “‘Your honor — but if he made it to Rockingham by 11:00, where’d he hide the knife?’”



I think I have a hard time letting go... A photo posted by Sarah Paulson (@mssarahcatharinepaulson) on Jan 7, 2017 at 5:15pm PST

However, there’s one facet of Paulson’s Clark costume that she doesn’t miss. To get in character, she wore Clark’s “extremely stinky” perfume, Lancôme Magie Noire. “It’s sort of earthy and seductive and also smells like the bottom of a tin can. It’s not good!” she noted. “It was like acting juice. I would sort of sniff it before they called action.”



Despite holding on to memories of filming the FX show, Paulson revealed that she still hasn’t watched it — for a very modest reason. “I’ve seen everybody else’s work who’s been nominated,” she said. “I think it’s easier to sit in your chair if you’re clapping for someone else if you don’t know what you did. I could’ve been super stinky!”

