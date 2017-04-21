Randy Fenoli has been helping brides find the perfect wedding dress for years. As the fashion director of Kleinfeld Bridal in NYC, the breakout star of TLC's Say Yes to the Dress led countless brides to their dream gowns in the perfect fit, style and price range.



Now, the wedding guru is ready to match brides-to-be with his own designs. On Thursday, April 20, Fenoli, 53, launched his first-ever 25-piece wedding-dress line at New York Bridal Fashion Week.



"The collection's inspirations and muses are the real brides who deserve to look and feel beautiful on their wedding day," the designer exclusively tells Us. "My premiere collection of 25 dresses captures the diverse tastes of today's brides, whether she wants to look romantic, chic, bohemian, sexy, ethereal, traditional, fashion forward or become a fairy-tale princess on her wedding day. This collection offers something for every bride looking for her perfect dress."



Not only is the collection, titled Randy Fenoli Bridal, super dreamy, but it's also reasonably priced, with gowns retailing between $1,500 and $3,000.

"My collection features dresses with exquisite couture details, luxe embroideries, delicate laces, flattering silhouettes and an impeccable fit," says Fenoli. "When designing this collection, I strived to attain the highest quality at an affordable price point, allowing every bride to have the dress of her dreams."

But with so many options, how does a bride-to-be home in on the one dress that will make her happiest? "I suggest a bride always chooses the dress that makes her look and feel the most beautiful!" shares Fenoli. "When a person truly feels beautiful, they stand taller, smile wider and walk with confidence. For me confidence equals beauty, so if she feels confident and beautiful, she will be a gorgeous bride!"

Check out some of the stunning designs below!

