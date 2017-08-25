Christmas come early! Racy lingerie brand Frederick’s of Hollywood just debuted their holiday 2017 ads featuring global brand ambassador Megan Fox posing in the line's crochet lace bodysuit, bra and sheer thigh-high stockings — three things that make her feel sexy. “I don’t want to call it dominatrix-y, but I like stuff that maybe makes men feel intimidated,” the actress, who is also the brand’s creative consultant, told Cosmopolitan.com. “I love choker pieces and harnesses and stuff like that. A lot of black — leather, latex or lace. I’m not a flowery, light-color, sweet lingerie wearer. I understand that really works for some women and they feel great in that, but I like the harder stuff.”

And being a mom of three hasn’t changed that one bit. "I’m still really attracted to the sexy stuff,” says Fox. “If anything, I would say becoming a mom has pushed me even more into the sexier pieces, because I feel like going through the process of having kids and working out and getting back into shape is so freeing and empowering, and it helps you to love your body so much that you do want to show it off because you’re proud. You’re proud of what you’ve accomplished and what you’ve been through and how amazing a woman’s body is.”

Shot by renowned photographer, Ellen von Unwerth, the campaign was set in the Hollywood Hills with an assist from makeup artist Linda Hay, hairstylist Renato Campora and stylists Jill Lincoln and Jordan Johnson. Visit Fredericks.com to shop the line, which includes an assortment of chemises, bodysuits, corsets, baby doll dresses and open cup bra and panty sets ranging in price from $30 to $88 available now.

