Such a proud papa. Brian Austin Green did a little bragging about his gorgeous family with wife Megan Fox on Wednesday, November 16, and shared some adorable pics on Instagram of their three kids, including newborn son Journey.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum posted a cute pic of the couple's middle child, Bodhi, 2, wearing a wig, and captioned the shot, "Bodhi as a red head."

The 43-year-old followed it up with a snapshot of Bodhi and big brother Noah, 4, and wrote, "I miss being young."

A couple of hours later he posted a few more photos, declaring it is "crazy how good looking" Noah is, before sharing a pic of the couple's youngest child, 3-month-old Journey.

"My wife makes beautiful babies," he wrote.

Bodhi as a red head :)) A post shared by Brian Austin Green (@arent_you_that_guy) on Nov 16, 2016 at 7:55pm PST

I miss being young 🙂 A post shared by Brian Austin Green (@arent_you_that_guy) on Nov 16, 2016 at 7:57pm PST

Crazy how good looking he is A post shared by Brian Austin Green (@arent_you_that_guy) on Nov 16, 2016 at 8:03pm PST

My wife makes beautiful babies 🙂 A post shared by Brian Austin Green (@arent_you_that_guy) on Nov 16, 2016 at 8:26pm PST

Fox, 30, who welcomed their third child in August, previously shared a pic with Journey at the end of October, but these are the first photos Green has posted on Instagram in seven months.

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles star filed for divorce from her husband of five years in August 2015, but they reconciled shortly afterward and shared a romantic beach vacation this past April at the Four Seasons Hualalai, the site of their 2010 wedding on the Big Island of Hawaii.

"They've been through a lot," a source told Us Weekly in June, confirming that they were "totally back together."

Green also has son Kassius, 14, with his former 90210 castmate Vanessa Marcil.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!