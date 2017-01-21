No more wondering. On the arm of her husband, President Donald Trump, Melania Trump unveiled her Inaugural Ball dress at the first of three galas in his honor on Friday, January 20, in Washington, D.C. Her choice? A cream, off-the-shoulder stunner by Hervé Pierre.



The 46-year-old first lady's dress, crafted by Carolina Herrera's former creative director, boasted a front slit, a ruffled accent and a skinny red belt to cinch her waist. It was a decidedly modern design, unlike the retro-inspired ensemble she chose for the swearing-in ceremony earlier that day. Then, she chose a sky-blue sheath and a matching jacket by Ralph Lauren, teamed with long blue gloves and blue stiletto pumps, earning her comparisons to Jackie Kennedy.



JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty

The newly minted president, 70, meanwhile, attended the ball in a classic black tuxedo, teamed with a white button-up and a black bow-tie.

Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty

The pair took the stage and shared their first dance as the first couple to the tune of the Frank Sinatra classic "My Way." Midway through the dance, Trump invited his VP, Mike Pence, his wife, Karen Pence, and both of their families to the stage. That included Ivanka Trump, who stunned in a shimmering Carolina Herrera princess dress as she danced with her husband, Jared Kushner.



MOLLY RILEY/AFP/Getty

The president and first lady are expected to attend three Inaugural Balls: Liberty and Freedom: The Official Presidential Inaugural Balls, both at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, and the Salute to Our Armed Forces Ball, held at the National Building Museum Friday evening, capping off his first day as president.

