Look down! Mandy Moore attended a screening of the This Is Us season 1 finale on Tuesday, March 14, in Los Angeles. And while her whole ensemble was quite fabulous, it's her shoes we're particularly obsessed with.



Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

The leading lady of This Is Us, 32, stunned in a red off-the-shoulder dress with a high-low hemline by Adeam. She teamed the style with a black Edie Parker clutch, earrings by Graziela Gems, a tousled ponytail and the fiercest shoes by Sergio Rossi.

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Just look at them! The sr1 shoes, which retail for $795 at sergiorossi.com, boast a black suede exterior, dainty ankle straps and a checkered print of colorful rhinestones mixed with gold beading. It's a bevy of birthstones on one shoe.

Moore walked the carpet with her onscreen husband, Milo Ventimiglia. They also taped a thank-you video for fans right on the red carpet.



VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty

"Thank you so much for being with us for the entire season," Ventimiglia, 39, began in the clip, shared via the This Is Us Instagram page. Then Moore jumped in: "You are the reason that we're here. You are the reason we do what we do, and you've given us the ability to do this for two more seasons." The handsome Gilmore Girls alum added, "We are at the end of the first season. So enjoy, enjoy, enjoy. See you guys when we come back!"

And as for that tearjerker of a finale? "We're sorry!" Moore said. "I hope you're OK!" (Read the recap here.)



