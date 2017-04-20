A post shared by Suki Waterhouse (@sukiwaterhouse) on Apr 19, 2017 at 6:48pm PDT

Good shoes take you good places! Suki Waterhouse donned a colorful, sparkly dress and blue fur scarf on Wednesday, April 19, to celebrate the second Pop & Suki collection with best friend Poppy Jamie.

The girls were all smiles as they posed in front of their brand's accessories, including a larger-size camera bag, keychains and more in new pastel hues.

David X. Prutting/BFA/Rex/Shutterstock

Waterhouse is known to take fashion risks, and this night was no exception. While the 25-year-old model started out wearing classic heels, she changed into crisp white Converse sneakers before Kodak premiered a short video that featured the BFF duo and was shot on the new Kodak Super 8.

The film explores the vast complexities of female friendship and the power of the phrase "best friends." Pop & Suki also created a special-edition case specifically for the Super 8, which is available now.

Many of Waterhouse's pals were in attendance to support her at the soiree. Guests included Paris Hilton and Robert Pattinson, who "seemed to be in great spirits," according to an event insider.

