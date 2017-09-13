At Us Weekly's annual star-studded fashion bash, the Most Stylish New Yorkers party, celebrities brought their style A-game to the pink carpet. Of note: Tamron Hall slayed in a velvet purple pantsuit at the NYC event held in the Jane Ballroom at the Jane Hotel on Tuesday, September 12.

Us caught up with Hall, 46, while she walked the carpet and asked her about her personal sense of style, and her upcoming daytime talk show. Watch the video above to see what she said!

Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images

As a New Yorker, Hall plucks style inspiration right off the streets. "I am always jotting down ideas," she recently told Us. "There have been times that I've walked up to people and I've said, 'Where'd you get that?' And usually the answer is, 'Oh, I got it at blah blah blah — they don't make it anymore.' 'This old thing?' But I'm a huge fan of street style."

As for fashion regrets, "I have a closet full of them!" the anchor joked. "It's after a breakup or you're emotional and then you go in and you buy something and you're like, 'Oh, great! This looks amazing!' and you wear it and you see yourself in a photograph or you see yourself in the mirror and it just doesn't look the same once you got home."

When she needs some style advice, she goes back to her southern roots: "You know what, my mother and my best friend since age 4, they both live in Texas and if their email accounts were broken into, they would have a series of pictures of me posing with outfits on asking opinions. It's me standing in front of the mirror sending both of them emails or text messages asking their advice."

See Hall talk more about her personal sense of style in the video above!

