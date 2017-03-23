Courtesy Target

You May Also Like This Is Us' Chrissy Metz Channels Her Inner Pinup in Sexy Red Swimsuit

A swimsuit bull's-eye! Though, for most of Us, beach season is still a few months away, Target gave buyers a sneak peak at its new swimsuit line with a series of photos on Thursday, March 16.

The retailer teased its Spring #TargetSwim line using real female influencers. The best part? The featured photos haven’t been retouched or edited. Dancer Megan Batoon, pro skateboarder Lizzie Armanto, model and body activist Denise Bidot and model Kamie Crawford are featured in the inclusive campaign.



In addition to showing real women just as they are, the brand offers swimwear in all shapes, colors and sizes.

Courtesy Target

“Finding your favorite style suit is important, and we’re all about offering flattering fit and cut options to help guests feel confident in their swimsuits,” the retailer said in a press release on its website. “After all, you look your best when you feel your best.”

The retail giant first broke conventional swimsuit barriers two years ago when it used women of all shapes and sizes in a 2015 body positive advertisement titled “Target Loves Every Body.”

The women of #TargetSwim shared their favorite styles and suits in the store’s press release. Scroll down to read what they had to say.



Denise Bidot

“When you’re a curvy girl it can be hard to find a suit that fits perfectly in all the right places, but Target definitely has accomplished that with their swimwear,” the model, who has been photographed for Lane Bryant and Sports Illustrated, said in Target’s press release.

Lizzie Armanto

“I love that Target’s swimwear collection has a variety of styles. It’s fun to be able to express how you feel with a swimsuit that fits your body,” the skateboarder said.

Courtesy Target

Kamie Crawford

The model revealed she prefers high-waisted bottoms. “I love where it hits on my waist and makes it look smaller, while still accentuating my hips.”

Megan Batoon

Batoon is also a fan of the high-waist bikini. “I feel like they are timeless, classy, and I can eat a full watermelon without the fear of looking bloated. I call that a win-win-win.”



Get celeb fashion, beauty tips, and more delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up for the Stylish by Us Weekly newsletter now!