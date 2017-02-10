They're here! New York Fashion Week is in full swing, and that means fashion magazines' highly anticipated March issue covers have launched.



This year's crop of always-trendy A-list cover girls does not disappoint. With her sultry over-the-shoulder gaze, Rihanna goes bare with fresh blonde locks, smoky eyes and diamond earrings on the cover of Harper's Bazaar. With a short crop and bold red lip, Scarlett Johansson flawlessly poses in a low-cut dress with a sequin pineapple sleeve for Marie Claire's cover. Solange is radiant in a red puffer coat and bold eye makeup for Elle. Vogue's seven beach beauties has people buzzing and even caused a bit of controversy within the Twitterverse.



Check out all the cover photos below and tell Us which one is your fave!



Harper's Bazaar — Rihanna



Mariano Vivanco

Vogue — Liu Wen, Ashley Graham, Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, Imaan Hammam, Adwoa Aboah and Vittoria Ceretti



Inez and Vinoodh





Elle — Solange

Terry Tsiolis

Marie Claire — Scarlett Johansson

InStyle — Emily Ratajkowski

Cosmopolitan — Ruby Rose









