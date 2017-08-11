This 'Harry Potter' Bath Bomb Sorts You Into Your Hogwarts House

Courtesy Warner Bros.

Potterheads, rejoice! It seems like every other day a new Harry Potter-themed beauty product hits the market. First it was it was liquid lipstick in house colors, before that it was wizardry-themed palettes, and now, bath bombs. While there have been a number of Potter-inspired bath products, the latest from Etsy-based business Created by Rebecca Lynn is particularly genius. Meet the Sorting Hat Fizzer, the bath bomb you never knew you needed.

The white bath bomb itself is decorated with red, green, blue and yellow stripes to represent the four Hogwarts houses: Gryffindor, Slytherin, Ravenclaw and Hufflepuff respectively. But once you drop it in your tub, this bath-time goody reveals a special secret: When it dissolves, you see one bright hue — the hue of the house you have been sorted into!

A post shared by Handmade Bath Bombs (@createdbyrebeccalynn) on Jan 9, 2017 at 5:56pm PST

While this specific bath bomb is currently sold, there are plenty of other bath bombs related to Harry Potter available on Etsy. For example, there’s a Golden Snitch bath bomb by Georgia Charms , and there’s even one filled with a love potion , as well as a similar Sorting Hat bath bomb from Soak, Fizz, Bubbles and Co.

There is truly a Harry Potter beauty product for everyone. Whether you love lipstick or eyeshadow or you just plain love bath time, you can make your routine magical .And if Hogwarts inspired lip shades aren’t your cup of tea, and you aren’t much of a bath taker, there is always the set of magic wand makeup brushes from Storybook Beauty Company.

Tell Us: What do you think of the latest Harry Potter bathing and beauty products?



