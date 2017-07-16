Tinsley Mortimer: What's in My Bag?

Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Tinsley Mortimer always stays true to her roots. The Virginia native, now on Bravo's Real Housewives of New York City, never leaves home without a can of L'Oréal Paris hairspray: "I'm from the South, so it's part of my upbringing!"



The socialite, 41, gives Us Weekly the dish on her L.L. Bean tote.

Sunny Disposition

"I got my Thierry Lasry sunglasses right when I moved back to New York. I felt like I needed to step it up a bit. It's always nice to have sunglasses if you don't have the right eye makeup on, of course."

Identity Crisis

"I always have my passport with me. It's not because I'm so cool I could jet off at any moment — it's because I lost my driver's license!"

Splash of Color

"I love L'Oréal Sublime Bronze tanning cream. I bring it in case I need a little touch-up on my legs. After a couple of coats, it looks like you've had a spray tan!"

Quick Fix

"I'm obsessed with Klorane dry shampoo. Even when my hair is freshly washed, it adds a little texture."

Lashing Out

"Diorshow Black Out Mascara is my favorite. I want my eyelashes to look intense. I'm not trying to make them look natural!"

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET on Bravo.

