Bang bang! Vanessa Hudgens' signature bob is one of our favorite classy summer cuts. Just when we thought it couldn't get any better, the 28-year-old actress debuted a fresh upgrade to her look — and we're instantly obsessed.

Hudgens shared an Instagram photo of herself with a super short wavy bob on Wednesday, August 2. The best part of the look? She now has blunt bangs!

"Bangin😉😂," the Grease! Live star captioned the post.

Hudgens' makeup in the new photo is also 100. Her skin is glowing and highlighted in all the right places. She's rocking a fierce smoky eye with lavender tones in it, which is complemented by matching nail polish. The actress is wearing long, collar bone-grazing gold earrings, which draw attention to her cropped new 'do. She is dressed in a gray, fuzzy, off-the-shoulder sweater.

Another star who recently updated her look? Sarah Hyland. The Modern Family actress, 26, showed off a brand new hairstyle on Tuesday, August 1, with not one, but two major upgrades. In an Instagram post shared by her hairstylist, she had darkened her honey locks to a rich dark chocolate shade, and also added several inches to the length via extensions.

Nikki Lee, Hyland's hairstylist at Nine Zero One Salon in West Hollywood, California, told Us about taking the lead on the star's hair color and Riwana Capri on extensions.

“What I love about Sarah is she's never afraid of a big change!" she said. "Most people want to take baby steps to get to the end result, but Sarah's all or nothing. She wanted a dark red brown and that's what she got — #CinnamonChocolate."

Be a trendsetter! Download the Us Weekly app to get celeb fashion, beauty tips and more delivered directly to your iPhone.