Ah, the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show... Every year we wait for the pre-holiday event where sparkly bras and angel wings rule the runway. While many of the details for this year's spectacular, such as the date and location (Shanghai is rumored!), are still shrouded in secrecy, 57 beauties have already been confirmed as part of the lineup.
We're super excited that, as Fashionista reports, the list is more diverse than ever before! Some veteran pros returning to the catwalk include Adriana Lima, Lily Aldridge and Alessandra Ambrosio — not to mention Candice Swanepoel and Behati Prinsloo who are back from maternity leave. Newcomers from the high-fashion space include Vanessa Moody, Amilna Estevao and Frida Aasen.
Here is the full lineup (so far!):
Adriana Lima (Angel)
Aiden Curtiss (first-timer)
Alessandra Ambrosio (Angel)
Alanna Arrington
Alecia Morais (first-timer)
Alexina Graham (first-timer)
Amilna Estevao (first-timer)
Barbara Fialho
Behati Prinsloo (Angel)
Blanca Padilla
Bruna Lirio
Candice Swanepoel (Angel)
Cindy Bruna
Daniela Braga
Dasha Khlystun (first-timer)
Devon Windsor
Dilone
Elsa Hosk (Angel)
Estelle Chen (first-timer)
Frida Aasen (first-timer)
Gizele Oliveira (first-timer)
Grace Bol (first-timer)
Grace Elizabeth
Herieth Paul
Irina Sharipova
Jasmine Tookes (Angel)
Josephine Skriver (Angel)
Jourdana Phillips
Julia Belyakova (first-timer)
Kate Grigorieva (Angel)
Kelly Gale
Lais Ribiero (Angel)
Lameka Fox
Leila Nda
Leomie Anderson
Lily Aldridge (Angel)
Liu Wen
Maggie Laine
Maria Borges
Martha Hunt (Angel)
Mayowa Nicholas (first-timer)
Megan Williams
Ming Xi
Nadine Leopold (first-timer)
Sanne Vloet
Romee Strijd (Angel)
Roos Marijn de Kok (first-timer)
Samile Bermannelli (first-timer)
Sara Sampaio (Angel)
Shu Pei
Stella Maxwell (Angel)
Sui He
Taylor Hill (Angel)
Vanessa Moody (first-timer)
Victoria Lee (first-timer)
Xin Xie (first-timer)
Zuri Tibby
