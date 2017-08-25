Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Ah, the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show... Every year we wait for the pre-holiday event where sparkly bras and angel wings rule the runway. While many of the details for this year's spectacular, such as the date and location (Shanghai is rumored!), are still shrouded in secrecy, 57 beauties have already been confirmed as part of the lineup.

We're super excited that, as Fashionista reports, the list is more diverse than ever before! Some veteran pros returning to the catwalk include Adriana Lima, Lily Aldridge and Alessandra Ambrosio — not to mention Candice Swanepoel and Behati Prinsloo who are back from maternity leave. Newcomers from the high-fashion space include Vanessa Moody, Amilna Estevao and Frida Aasen.

Here is the full lineup (so far!):

Adriana Lima (Angel)

Aiden Curtiss (first-timer)



Alessandra Ambrosio (Angel)

Alanna Arrington

Alecia Morais (first-timer)



Alexina Graham (first-timer)



Amilna Estevao (first-timer)



Barbara Fialho

Behati Prinsloo (Angel)

Blanca Padilla



Bruna Lirio



Candice Swanepoel (Angel)

Cindy Bruna

Daniela Braga

Dasha Khlystun (first-timer)



Devon Windsor

Dilone



Elsa Hosk (Angel)

Estelle Chen (first-timer)



Frida Aasen (first-timer)



Gizele Oliveira (first-timer)



Grace Bol (first-timer)



Grace Elizabeth



Herieth Paul



Irina Sharipova



Jasmine Tookes (Angel)

Josephine Skriver (Angel)

Jourdana Phillips



Julia Belyakova (first-timer)



Kate Grigorieva (Angel)

Kelly Gale

Lais Ribiero (Angel)

Lameka Fox



Leila Nda



Leomie Anderson

Lily Aldridge (Angel)

Liu Wen

Maggie Laine



Maria Borges

Martha Hunt (Angel)

Mayowa Nicholas (first-timer)



Megan Williams



Ming Xi

Nadine Leopold (first-timer)



Sanne Vloet

Romee Strijd (Angel)

Roos Marijn de Kok (first-timer)



Samile Bermannelli (first-timer)



Sara Sampaio (Angel)

Shu Pei



Stella Maxwell (Angel)

Sui He

Taylor Hill (Angel)

Vanessa Moody (first-timer)



Victoria Lee (first-timer)



Xin Xie (first-timer)



Zuri Tibby

