Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Work, girl! Amber Rose showed up at the 2017 MTV VMAs looking nearly unrecognizable — and totally stunning — in a long wig and nearly-naked dress. The 33-year-old, whose signature hairstyle is a platinum blonde buzz cut, was gorgeous in a black and red wig which was styled in old Hollywood-esque curls at the Sunday, August 27, event held at The Forum in Inglewood, California.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Equally eye-catching: Her black, sparkling floor-length gown. The dress had strategically-placed geometric patterns and sheer panels and showed off plenty of skin — especially on her backside! The Dancing With the Stars alum accessorized with some serious bling. She wore Butani diamond link earrings and a Hearts on Fire diamond ring.

Steve Granitz/WireImage

For her makeup, the model went for a dark vibe to match her dress and hair. She wore thick cat-eye liner, a burgundy lip and burgundy blush.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

The star showed up at the event with boyfriend, 21 Savage. The duo packed on the PDA while posing for photos. The 24-year-old rapper looked sharp in a white suit, round sunglasses and Harry Kotlar diamond studs.



