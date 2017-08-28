Jewel tone eyeshadow for the win! At the MTV VMA 2017 Awards in Inglewood, California on Sunday, August 27, one of the biggest beauty trends was bright eye makeup. Katy Perry, Vanessa Hudgens, Lorde and Olivia Munn stunned in dazzling red, purple, pink and orange hues. See the pics!
Vanessa Hudgens
The Powerless actress, who told Aol.com that she has "always been a fan of bold lips — at nine years old, I was running around wearing red lipstick," topped her Yanina Couture frock with matching red eye shadow.
Katy Perry
The host and nominee in five categories — Best Collaboration, Best Pop, Best Direction, Best Art Direction, Best Visual Effects — paired her Stephane Rolland gown with an amethyst wash. "When I'm at home, I'm a lot more plebian. I love the summer and I love a little bit of Vitamin D," she told Elle.com. "But when I'm on stage, it's all about creating a character and being an exaggerated version of myself." Get the look: Covergirl TruNake Eye Shadow Palette in Jewels and Goldens.
Olivia MunnThe Six star chose a burnt-orange hue. "Being multicultural has affected my definition of beauty, the way I see beauty, and how I feel beautiful tremendously," she told Refinery29. "I'm Chinese and white, and I actually have more of a Chinese bone structure but more white features, and little things completely transform my face."
Lorde
A pink-purple eye shadow shade complemented the Artist of the Year nominee's Monique Lhuillier dress. Makeup is like "warpaint in a way," she told Oystermag.com. "It definitely gives me the confidence to face whatever it is I need to face."
Be a trendsetter! Sign up now for the Stylish by Us Weekly newslettersto get celeb fashion, beauty tips, and more delivered directly to your inbox.