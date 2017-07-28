National Lipstick Day is Saturday, July 29, and to celebrate Wander Beauty is releasing a new dual-ended lipstick! The beauty brand, which is known for its space-saving, dual-ended beauty products that are perfect for travel and the woman on-the-go, is introducing the Lipsetter Dual Lipstick and Liner.

Unlike past double-sided lipsticks from Wander Beauty, like the OG Wanderout Dual Lipsticks, which gave beauty addicts the ability to carry two lipsticks in one tube to take their look from day to night, the new Lipsetter Dual Lipstick contains a lipstick and a lip liner. The Lipsetter, which comes in five different shades, contains a highly pigmented, smudge, feather and fade-proof lip liner that doesn’t need to be sharpened. Additionally, it has a coordinating hydrating, full-coverage cream lipstick on the other end.

The formulation itself is packed with ingredients like grape seed extract. It has rich antioxidants that fights free radical damage, coconut oil to help lips stay hydrated and maintains elasticity, as well as jojoba seed oil and acai extract to aid in skin cell regeneration and help skin maintain its youthful appearance.

Available for $28 each, the five lipstick shades come in Bahama Breeze (peachy nude), On the Mauve (dusty rose), Fuchsia Class (bright pink), Bold in Beijing (glam red) and Midnight Malbec (a vampy berry).

Check out the video below for Wander Beauty co-founder Lindsay Ellingson’s tips for lipstick application!

The Wander Beauty Lipsetter Dual Lipstick is available for pre-order online now and will be officially released on August 1.

Get celeb fashion, beauty tips, and more delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up for the Stylish by Us Weekly newsletter now!