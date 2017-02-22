Emma McIntyre/Getty (2)

That's a whole lot of leg — and then some! Westworld actress Angela Sarafyan wore one of the boldest red carpet dresses in memory to Vanity Fair and L'Oréal Paris' Toast to Young Hollywood on Tuesday, February 21, in L.A.

The brunette stunner, 33, strolled into the West Hollywood hot spot Delilah wearing a white, off-the-shoulder column dress by Celia Kritharioti, complete with a totally see-through panel down each side. She accessorized the underwear-free ensemble with stud earrings and Stuart Weitzman sandals, and finished with a sultry, smoky eye.

While Sarafyan's look certainly made jaws drop, she isn't the only star to don a "naked" dress as of late! In fact, the sheer trend continues to go strong, with stars opting to put their assets on full display. Scroll to see five more of the boldest naked dresses of all time!

Bella Hadid

Mike Marsland/WireImage

In a boldly slitted scarlet gown by Alexandre Vauthier Couture at the 69th annual Cannes Film Festival in Cannes on May 18, 2016.

Jennifer Lopez

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

In a strategically embellished Versace dress, complete with red feathers, at the Met Gala in NYC on May 5, 2015.



Jaimie Alexander



Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

In an Azzaro Couture design that showed off most of her flawless figure at the Hollywood premiere of Thor: The Dark World on November 4, 2013.

Chrissy Teigen

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

In a Yousef Akbar stunner with two slits that reached above her hips — and almost caused a wardrobe malfunction! — at the American Music Awards in L.A. on November 20, 2016.

Rita Ora

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

In a Donna Karan Atelier dress that flaunted her whole posterior at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills on February 22, 2015.

