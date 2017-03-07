Dominique Charriau/WireImage; Courtesy Beyonce

Red carpet queens! It takes a special level of confidence to rock a dress once worn by Oscar winner and style slayer Lupita Nyong'o. But of course, Beyoncé is no average lady!

Pregnant Queen Bey, 35, stunned at the Beauty and the Beast premiere in L.A. on Thursday, March 2, clad in the same plunging, jade-green Gucci gown with pleated details and floral embellishments Nyong'o, 34, twirled around in at 2015 Cannes Film Festival. The Grammy-winning artist, who's expecting twins, finished her look with hoop earrings and cascading mermaid waves.

Beyoncé does have an edge on Nyong'o in the cuteness department though — she brought her daughter, Blue Ivy, 5, in a complementary green dress with parrot embroidery ($2,100). The little lady worked her look with beaded braids and white Chucks.

But we're leaving the question with you: Who rocked the Gucci dress best? Vote in the poll below!

