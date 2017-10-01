Yara Shahidi: What’s in My Bag?

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Yara Shahidi tends to get stuck on things she loves. Both the phone case and notebook in her 3.1 Phillip Lim bucket bag are covered in Napoleon Bonaparte decals from France. “I’m a history nerd!” explains the star of ABC’s Black-ish.

The 17-year-old, who has her own spinoff titled Grown-ish coming to Freeform in 2018, schools Us Weekly on the rest of her tote.

Nutty Situation

“I like to keep a snack — usually a nut mix from Trader Joe’s. I opened my bag the other day and there were almonds everywhere. It’s taken a week to get them out.”

Shana Novak

In Case Of Emergency

“I always have Bonine in my bag because I get motion sickness.”

Just Roll With It

“Usually, I use a jade roller on my face with some coconut oil or an essential oil. It’s a nice little wake-up call.”

Sole Mate

“When I’m at events, my mama will carry ballet flats or sneakers. There’s a pair Tory Burch just came out with. I was at the MTV Movie Awards and I popped those on after.”

What a Gem

“I have different mementos in each bag. I collected Buddha statues when I was little, so sometimes those. Once I was clearing out a bag and a big amethyst fell out. I was like, ‘That’s where it was!’”

What else is inside Shahidi’s bag? A Tory Burch Parker Zip Continental Wallet in pink; Balmain x Beats Powerbeats3 Wireless in Safari; a Peter Pauper Press Bordeaux Journal; Raen Whidbey eyeglasses in champagne crystal; a Monster Mobile PowerCard in black; an extra pair of undergarments from Nubian Skin; a Lipmatic lip gloss in Queensbridge Bricks; a Burts Bee Lip Shine in Smooch; Chanel Rouge Coco Glosses in 716 Caramel and 768 Decadent; a Glossier Clear Lip Gloss; “Swing Time” by Zadie Smith; “The 100 Best African American Poems” by Nikki Giovanni; James Baldwin stickers; a Young Living Thieves Waterless Hand Purifier; a Young Living Peppermint Essential Oil; black hair ties; black bobby pins; Band-aids; Bonine Motion Sickness Pills; an American Airlines Platinum card; a Lavender & Honey punch card; and Stevia SweetLeaf sugar packets.

Season 4 of Black-ish airs Tuesday October 3 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

Be a trendsetter! Sign up now for the Stylish by Us Weekly newslettersto get celeb fashion, beauty tips, and more delivered directly to your inbox.