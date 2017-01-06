Zendaya, Sonia Ben Ammar, Thylane Blondeau shot in Capri by Franco Pagetti for Dolce&Gabbana SS17 Women Advertising Campaign. #DGMillennials #DGCapri #DGCampaign #DGSS17 #DGTropicoItaliano #realpeople A photo posted by Dolce & Gabbana (@dolcegabbana) on Jan 3, 2017 at 8:49am PST

La dolce vita! After stunning Us again and again on the red carpet — not to mention launching her own Daya by Zendaya line — it's high time Zendaya made her major fashion campaign debut. And here it is!

The Disney Channel star, 20, is the festive center of Dolce & Gabbana's Spring 2017 "Tropico Italiano" campaign. In the various shots, she models multiple colorful ensembles, jewel-embellished pumps and headpieces galore. (You see that Blair Waldorf–worthy, bow-topped headband?)



But the most exciting thing about the photos? Zendaya's dancing in every frame! The Covergirl brand ambassador is spinning in the streets in one shot, banging on a painted tambourine in another and jumping for joy in yet another photo, all while modeling D&G's festive prints.



Proud to unveil her latest project, the Spider-Man: Homecoming actress shared a solo shot from the campaign via Instagram on January 6 with the caption, "Giving 'black princess on vacation in Capri' What an honor @dolcegabbana @francopagetti @luxurylaw."



Of course, Zendaya isn't the only famous face in the new D&G ads. Celeb children Brandon Thomas Lee (son of Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson), Gabriel-Kane (Daniel Day-Lewis and Rebecca Miller's son), Rafferty Law (Jude Law and Sadie Frost's son) and full-time model Presley Gerber (mom is Cindy Crawford and dad is Rande Gerber) mug it for the men's campaign, which was also whimsically shot in Capri.

