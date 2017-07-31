Zoe Kravitz Is the New Face of YSL Beauty

Courtesy YSL

Zoë Kravitz is a talented actress, a beautiful singer and now she's the new spokesmodel for Yves Saint Laurent beauty.

YSL announced that Kravitz, 28, is the brand's new Global Makeup Ambassador in a Monday, July 31, press release. Though she has been a YSL muse for some time, this is the first time Kravitz is signing on in an official capacity.

"YSL Beauty has always been one of my favorite brands," the Big Little Lies star said in the release. "Their ability to combine the chicest of styles with a raw edge has always been to me one of the best ways to express yourself through fashion and beauty. Nothing is forced, nothing is fake but everything is bold, strong and unafraid. I'm very excited to work with this legendary and timeless company."

As the brand's official face, "Zoë will kick-start her new international role with teh first of several groundbreaking campaigns — Tatouage Couture," the release reads. "She is the perfect fit for YSL's own inventive, defiant and stylish heritage."

Kravitz isn't the only star to land a major new beauty deal. Earlier the same day, ballerina Misty Copeland was named the new face of Estée Lauder's Modern Muse fragrance.

"I am so honored to represent Estée Lauder Modern Muse," the 34-year-old dancer, who made history as the first African-American female principal dancer with the American Ballet Theatre, said in a Monday, July 31, press release. "My two passions are dance and giving back, and I love passing on knowledge to the next generation. I also have a strong connection to the scents I wear when I perform. The Modern Muse campaign is the perfect way to see another side of my story."



