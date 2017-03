'Black-ish' star Tracee Ellis Ross is killing it on the small screen and on every red carpet she hits. What makes the actor (born Tracee Joy Silberstein to recording diva Diana Ross and ex-husband Robert Ellis Silberstein) one to watch? Says makeup artist Jamie Greenberg: "She is strength personified. She takes risks with makeup and she’s not afraid to create her own look.” Indeed, whether she is wearing sculptural earrings, rocking rings on every finger or sporting a crown of natural curls, Ross, 44, has a presence rivaled by few. Stylish looks back at her most unique hair, makeup and nail choices.

Credit: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic