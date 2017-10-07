TOP 5

Proof Pink Is the Trendiest Celeb Hair Color of the Moment

By Christina Baez
Kylie Jenner, Michelle Williams, Rita Ora, and Julianne Hough are just some of the stars who dyed their hair color the perfect shade of millennial pink and their looks are as sweet as cotton candy. Bright hues have been big for a while now, but rosy colors are really having a moment. Scroll through to see who’s mastered the trend!