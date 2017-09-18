Emmys 2017
7 Must-Have Drugstore Products Celebrities Wore to the...
TOP 5
STORIES
Emmys 2017
7 Must-Have Drugstore Products Celebrities Wore to the...
Exclusive
See How Three Stars Wore the Same Nude Lipstick to the...
Exclusive
How to Get Ashley Graham’s Bombshell Waves
Emmys 2017
Emmys 2017: See the Sexiest Men in Tuxes
Emmys 2017
Emmys 2017: The 10 Best Beauty Looks, Ranked
Emmys 2017
Tux game strong! While it’s usually the fashion on Hollywood’s leading ladies that has everyone buzzing, we can’t forget the sharp dressed men who rocked the carpet during the 2017 Emmys on Sunday, September 17. Ben Affleck made it "awards show official" with girlfriend Lindsay Shookus, while Alexander Skarsgard brought his mom and mustache as his date. See all of the men who had us swooning in their tuxedos, and find out behind the scenes secrets of their big night.