TOP 5

STORIES

Emmys 2017

Emmys 2017: Alexander Skarsgard, Ben Affleck and More of the Sexiest Men in Tuxes

By Cristina Gibson
9
Getty Images

Tux game strong! While it’s usually the fashion on Hollywood’s leading ladies that has everyone buzzing, we can’t forget the sharp dressed men who rocked the carpet during the 2017 Emmys on Sunday, September 17. Ben Affleck made it "awards show official" with girlfriend Lindsay Shookus, while Alexander Skarsgard brought his mom and mustache as his date. See all of the men who had us swooning in their tuxedos, and find out behind the scenes secrets of their big night.