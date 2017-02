Hautest couple ever! Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are one of the most aesthetically pleasing pairs around — and we're not just talking about their good genes. The Tommy Hilfiger brand ambassador and the "Pillowtalk" singer, who began dating in December 2015, always slay the street style game — sometimes even in coordinated outfits! Scroll to see some of their best style moments as a couple.