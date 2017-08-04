TOP 5

STORIES

Style Patrol

11 Times Meghan Markle Won on the Red Carpet

By Christina Baez
11
Getty Images

Meghan Markle’s road to possible future royalty has been a fashionable one. Prince Harry’s love continuously slays every red carpet she steps foot on — weather she’s mastering a semi-casual look or serving full on glam — she is bringing her A game. Scroll through to see some of our favorite Markle looks. 