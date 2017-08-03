Justin Bieber needed the perfect white tee. Celebrity stylist Karla Welch had the answer.

"He was so fearless," Welch told Vogue of Bieber. "[He said], 'I want T-shirts that are long,' and they literally didn't exist in the marketplace. It was a bit of a nightmare." So Welch got to work buying XL Hanes T-shirts, snipping them apart and sewing them back together into Bieber's perfect style. The "Sorry" singer wore the tops all during his Purpose tour, inspiring Welch to create the x Karla collection, a line of seven white tees, all reimagined by Welch using Hanes components.

The tops, which retail for $30, will be available starting Friday, August 4, exclusively at xKarla.com. Scroll through the photos below to see the styles!

